Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Stephen Hubbard Acquires 17,860 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,686.25).
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 642.50 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 741.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($11.88).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.26%.
About Workspace Group (Get Rating)
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
