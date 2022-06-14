Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Stephen Hubbard Acquires 17,860 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,686.25).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 642.50 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 741.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($11.88).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.26%.

WKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($11.89) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 910 ($11.05).

About Workspace Group (Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.