Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Shares of XELB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.