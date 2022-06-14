Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

