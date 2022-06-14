Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 7,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,907.0 days.

OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

