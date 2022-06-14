Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 7,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,907.0 days.
OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyi Solar (XNYIF)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.