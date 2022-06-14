Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 22,715 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xometry by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 405,840 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xometry by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

