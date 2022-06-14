Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. 93,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,739,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Yoshitsu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

