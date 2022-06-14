Zacks Investment Management Has $1.32 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Banner worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Banner stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

