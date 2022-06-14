Zacks Investment Management Sells 302 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,506,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.