Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed Sells 1,855 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZTS opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average of $195.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

