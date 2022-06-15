1,308 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 13.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,837,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Cummins by 87.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $250.42. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

