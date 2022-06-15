1,322 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,704,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,447,000 after acquiring an additional 796,149 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
