17,706 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.43 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

