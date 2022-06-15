1,905 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $151.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77.

