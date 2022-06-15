2,000 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.