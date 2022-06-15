2,000 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.