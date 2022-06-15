26,078 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

