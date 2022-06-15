2,662 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $395.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

