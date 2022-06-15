2,836 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,000. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,143.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,630.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.