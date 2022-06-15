38,913 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,301,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 77,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

