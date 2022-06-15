400,000 Shares in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU) Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOGOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,502,000.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

AOGOU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.