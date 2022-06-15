400,000 Shares in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000.

RNERU stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

