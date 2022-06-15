5,300 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

