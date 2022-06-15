54,426 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.