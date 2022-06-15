60,363 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

