78,432 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65.

