81,192 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

