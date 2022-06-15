9,891 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.