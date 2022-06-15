Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.