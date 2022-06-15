ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.