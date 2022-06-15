ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of ABM opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.00.
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.