Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.