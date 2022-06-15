ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

