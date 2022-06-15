Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

