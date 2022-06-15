Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
