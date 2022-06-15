Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

