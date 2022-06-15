AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

