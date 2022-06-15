Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $313,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

