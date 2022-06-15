Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
ALV stock opened at €182.06 ($189.65) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €204.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €209.75. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
