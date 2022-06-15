Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,143.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,363.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2,630.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

