Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,514 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,471,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,134.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,356.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,625.01.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

