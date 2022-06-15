Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 90.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

