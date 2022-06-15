Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

