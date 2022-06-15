Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AMPS opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altus Power (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.