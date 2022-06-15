American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.