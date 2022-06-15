Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.