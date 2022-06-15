Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.59.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Shares of AMBP opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.