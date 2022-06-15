Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

