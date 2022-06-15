ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

