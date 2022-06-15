Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
