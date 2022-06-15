AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.