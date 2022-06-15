AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

