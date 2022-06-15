Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

