Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
