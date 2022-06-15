Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

