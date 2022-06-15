AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

AUTO opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.14.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

