Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $154.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.